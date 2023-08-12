The last copies of the beautiful BMW 5-Series are being made. The Hurricane G5M LCI is the last hurray.

The new BMW 5-Series is unfortunately eager to take over from the G3x generation. We say unfortunately, because the new 5-Series is not exactly beautiful and extremely large. BMW’s strategy of combining eye-catching designs with cars that are both ICE and electric-capable has backfired dramatically for the new 5 Series and 7 Series. The cars look like they come from a dystopian future and don’t have any interesting technology under the hood anymore. The Siebener loses the V12. The Funfer is no longer even available for Europe with a six-in-line petrol engine.

But luckily the old model is still there. And for lovers of extreme horsepower, the G-Power versions. The tsjoenert from Aichach has been grabbing thick BMWs since 1983 to make them even thicker. Claims to fame include the ‘DTM exhaust’ (with those nods upwards) and various compressor kits for M products from the past.

Based on the F90 M5, G-Power builds the Hurricane RR, or HURRICANE RR, as G-Power calls it. The company has a tendency to use CAPITAL LETTERS. Now the performance potential of their products can be called considerable. So we will forgive them.

The HURRICANE RR is not necessarily new, because it was already there on the basis of the pre-lift F90. G-Power, however, puts the outgoing generation 5-Series in the spotlight once again with their LCI copy. This still has a blood-sickening 900 hp and 1,050 Nm. The 275 hp extra compared to the standard M5 Comp are not only the result of a chippie, but also of ‘real’ premium tuning. Among other things also making new, stronger forged pistons.

The car sounds extra good thanks to the G-POWER DEEPTONE exhaust system with downpipes and huge chutes. In addition to a pleasant sound, the system also ensures an improved flow of exhaust gases and a more freely breathing power source. Heat from the power source is also efficiently dissipated through slots in the carbon VENTURI RR bonnet. Together with other carbon parts, this offers an extra sporty look of the car. You can of course omit the spoiler on the back.

Forged HURRICANE RS 21″ porn jets complete the look. They are shod on 285/30 ZR1 tires at the front and 295/30 ZR1 tires from Michelin at the rear. Inside you are reminded of the fact that you are driving around in a tuned M5 through various baaaaaaaadges, a placard on the center tunnel and a sports steering wheel with shift lights. BUY THEN?

