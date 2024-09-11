Home World

From: Lennart Schwenck

Tropical Storm Francine is strengthening into a hurricane. The Louisiana coast is expecting storm surges and strong winds. Authorities are calling for evacuations.

Lousiana/Texas – Tropical Storm Francine, which developed into a Category 1 hurricane on Tuesday evening, will soon reach the coast of Louisiana. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) Francine will hit the south coast on Wednesday afternoon or evening (September 11) and could even strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane by then. With wind speeds of up to 145 km/h, the storm is expected to have devastating effects on the Gulf Coast.

View from space: Hurricane Francine is moving towards Texas and Louisiana, where meteorologists are warning of life-threatening storm surges. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Hurricane Francine approaches the coast: evacuation calls and emergency declarations

The governors of Louisiana and Mississippi have already The New York Times declared a state of emergency in order to provide resources for the population. Evacuation orders were issued in many coastal areas, especially in the low-lying regions that are particularly vulnerable to storm surges. “We are facing a dangerous storm. The population should leave their homes in the affected areas and seek safe shelter,” warned Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry in a press conference. Texas communities were also urged to be cautious, as the course of the storm could still change.

Of particular concern is the potential for storm surges, which NHC experts say could reach up to three meters in some coastal areas. Michael Brennan, director of the NHC, warned, BBC-Report According to the report: “The population must prepare for the effects extending inland. Catastrophic flooding is particularly likely in low-lying areas.” The cities of Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans could also be affected by the heavy rains, which could lead to flooding. According to forecasts, rainfall of up to 30 cm is expected in some regions, which further increases the risk of flash floods.

Hurricane Francine: The storm is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Preparations in Louisiana and Texas: Danger of storm surges and flooding

Preparations are in full swing in the affected areas. Business owners and residents in cities like Morgan City are barricading their buildings and stocking up on supplies, as CBS reportedGas stations are seeing long lines as many people leave the city or stock up on fuel. People in the New Orleans area, who are still feeling the effects of Hurricane Ida three years ago, are particularly worried. “We have learned our lessons from the past. People are taking the evacuation calls seriously,” said Randy Smith, sheriff of St. Tammany Parish. at a press conference.

Texas is also taking precautionary measures. The state’s governor, Greg Abbott, said CBSthat Texas also needs to prepare for the storm’s potential impacts. “Storms of this nature can be unpredictable, and we need to be prepared for any possible change in course,” Abbott said. Water rescue teams have already been mobilized, and the National Guard is on standby if additional support is needed.

Oil refineries reduce production: Infrastructure at risk and possible power outages

In addition to the threat of storm surges and strong winds, the region is also preparing for possible power outages. More than 2.3 million people along the Gulf Coast are under hurricane warnings. U.S. oil and gas companies have begun evacuating their offshore platforms and shutting down operations, as TradingView reported. ExxonMobil and Shell announced that they would close their production facilities in the Gulf of Mexico as a precautionary measure.

This year’s hurricane season was, according to BBCunusually quiet so far. Francine is only the sixth named stormalthough meteorologists had predicted a particularly active season. The Atlantic hurricane season officially lasts until the end of November, so the region will continue expect strong storms Finally, it is to be hoped that the authorities’ preparations and the evacuation calls will help protect the population and minimize damage when Hurricane Francine hits land. The next few hours will be crucial. (ls)