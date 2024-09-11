Francine made landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon as a Category 2 hurricane. The storm, which strengthened overnight and into the morning over unusually warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, is bringing strong wind gusts, dangerous storm surge and possible flash flooding. Francine The storm slammed into Terrebonne Parish, about 70 miles (110 km) southeast of New Orleans, the National Hurricane Center announced at 4 p.m. Central Time. With maximum sustained winds near 100 mph (155 kph), the seventh hurricane of the season slammed into a fragile coastal region that has not fully recovered from a series of devastating hurricanes in 2020 and 2021. Under the conditions the hurricane is bringing, the formation of tornadoes is also possible.

The area was under alert all morning, with the weather center issuing storm surge warnings for nearly the entire Pelican State coast and the Mississippi-Alabama border, though storm surge flooding could extend to the Alabama-Florida border. The center warns that storm surges could reach 10 feet in some locations.

Motorists drive through bands of rain along Peter Rd., just outside New Orleans, in Harvey, Louisiana, on Tuesday. Gerald Herbert (AP)

As of Tuesday morning, the still-tropical storm was drenching parts of far southern Texas with rain and gusty winds before shifting northeast across the Gulf of Mexico. There, with more water to strengthen throughout the afternoon and evening, it officially became a hurricane. While landfall is expected to limit the storm’s strength, torrential rains, winds and life-threatening storm surge threaten to inundate roads and cause extensive damage to buildings, as well as cause widespread power outages. These risks are heightened because many of these areas received significant rainfall from a non-tropical system last week, meaning less water will be needed now to cause flash flooding.

According to weather forecasts, it is expected that Francine The storm is expected to bring 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 cm) of rainfall, with a localized 12 inches (30 cm) in parts of southeastern Louisiana, Mississippi, southern Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle through Wednesday night into Thursday night. These amounts of rainfall could trigger flash and urban flooding. As of this morning, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans are among the cities in Louisiana where the risk of flash flooding is highest. The remainder of the storm is also expected to continue to be at risk for flash flooding. Francine after passing through Louisiana, it will affect parts of the southeast of the country and the northern low valleys of Ohio and Tennessee during the weekend.

A woman walks into a gas station that is boarded up in anticipation of Hurricane Francine, Wednesday in Morgan City, Louisiana. Gerald Herbert (AP)

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry declared a state of emergency in the state starting Monday night, and President Joe Biden approved a federal declaration Tuesday night to unlock more government aid to respond to the devastation left behind by the hurricane. On Tuesday, residents along the Louisiana coast were preparing for the storm’s arrival, filling sandbags, buying backup gasoline and stocking up on basic supplies to weather the storm. Landry told residents, especially in southern Louisiana, that they had a 24-hour window to “lock the floodgates” and that once the storm made landfall, they should stay in their homes or safe places rather than go out and put themselves at greater risk. Some residents in coastal areas were ordered to evacuate.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration database, 57 hurricanes have made landfall or passed through Louisiana as hurricanes from the mid-1800s through 2023. This is an average of one hurricane every three years. Among them, 19 years ago Katrina devastated New Orleans and the surrounding area, leaving nearly 1,400 dead and tens of thousands homeless. It was the costliest storm in the country’s history, and Louisiana has never fully recovered from the exodus and pain it caused.