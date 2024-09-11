Francine The seventh hurricane of the season is expected to make landfall this afternoon in the southern state, one of the areas of the country hardest hit by hurricanes over the years and where authorities have warned of the threat of the system causing torrential rains, storm surges and destructive winds. With the conditions that the hurricane brings, the formation of tornadoes is also possible. Meteorologists do not rule out that Francine gain strength over the Gulf of Mexico and reach Louisiana as a Category 2 cyclone, but for now the storm continues with sustained winds of 90 miles per hour (150 kph).

The National Hurricane Center expects that Francine cause “life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds” in Louisiana later today. According to your 7am bulletinnearly the entire coast of the state, from the town of Cameron in the southwest to Grand Isle in the southeast, is under a hurricane warning. A hurricane watch is also in effect for the New Orleans metropolitan area. The weather center has also issued storm surge warnings for virtually the entire coast of the Pelican State and the Mississippi-Alabama border, although storm surge flooding could extend to the Alabama-Florida border. The center warns that storm surges could reach 10 feet in some locations.

Motorists drive through bands of rain along Peter Rd., just outside New Orleans, in Harvey, Louisiana, on Tuesday. Gerald Herbert (AP)

As of Tuesday morning, the still-tropical storm was drenching parts of far southern Texas with rain and gusty winds before shifting northeast across the Gulf of Mexico. There, with more water to strengthen throughout the afternoon and evening, it officially became a hurricane. While landfall is expected to limit the storm’s strength, torrential rains, winds and life-threatening storm surge threaten to inundate roads and cause extensive damage to buildings, as well as cause widespread power outages. These risks are heightened because many of these areas received significant rainfall from a non-tropical system last week, meaning less water will be needed now to cause flash flooding.

According to weather forecasts, it is expected that Francine The storm is expected to bring 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 cm) of rainfall, with a localized 12 inches (30 cm) in parts of southeastern Louisiana, Mississippi, southern Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle through Wednesday night into Thursday night. These amounts of rainfall could trigger flash and urban flooding. As of this morning, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans are among the cities in Louisiana where the risk of flash flooding is highest. The remainder of the storm is also expected to continue to be at risk for flash flooding. Francine after passing through Louisiana, it will affect parts of the southeast of the country and the northern low valleys of Ohio and Tennessee during the weekend.

A woman walks into a gas station that is boarded up in anticipation of Hurricane Francine, Wednesday in Morgan City, Louisiana. Gerald Herbert (AP)

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry declared a state of emergency in the state starting Monday night, and President Joe Biden approved a federal declaration Tuesday night to unlock more government aid to respond to the devastation left behind by the hurricane. On Tuesday, residents along the Louisiana coast were preparing for the storm’s arrival, filling sandbags, buying backup gasoline and stocking up on basic supplies to weather the storm. Landry told residents, especially in southern Louisiana, that they had a 24-hour window to “lock the floodgates” and that once the storm made landfall, they should stay in their homes or safe places rather than go out and put themselves at greater risk. Some residents in coastal areas were ordered to evacuate.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration database, 57 hurricanes have made landfall or passed through Louisiana as hurricanes from the mid-1800s through 2023. This is an average of one hurricane every three years. Among them, 19 years ago Katrina devastated New Orleans and the surrounding area, leaving nearly 1,400 dead and tens of thousands homeless. It was the costliest storm in the country’s history, and Louisiana has never fully recovered from the exodus and pain it caused.