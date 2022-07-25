Hurricane fire: thousands of people fled from a fire in California
2022-07-25 13:32:48
2022-07-25 13:32:48
2022-07-25 13:32:48
Party lane, 1, room 57, p. 3
115093
Moscow, Russia
info@iz.ru
Yosemite National Park in disaster area
slides
list
Photo: REUTERS/David Swanson
Mariposa County in California has been declared a state of emergency due to a massive wildfire. The fire approached Yosemite National Park, more than 6 thousand people were evacuated. Footage from the scene – in the Izvestia photo gallery
Photo: Getty Images/Justin Sullivan
The fire started on July 22 near Midpines.
Photo: REUTERS/David Swanson
By the morning of the next day, the fire had already covered an area of 26.5 square kilometers.
Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Hundreds of firefighters, heavy equipment and aviation were thrown to extinguish the fire.
Photo: REUTERS/David Swanson
Despite the best efforts of firefighters, the fire destroyed several houses and power lines, due to which more than 2.5 thousand buildings lost their light.
Photo: REUTERS/Matt Garr
Major highways in the disaster area blocked
Photo: REUTERS/Tracy Barbutes
More than 6 thousand people from the surrounding villages were evacuated
Photo: Getty Images/Justin Sullivan
In less than two days, the fire covered an area of 50 square kilometers.
Photo: Getty Images/Justin Sullivan
This fire is one of the largest in California this year.
Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The fire approached Yosemite National Park
Photo: REUTERS/David Swanson
The giant sequoias for which the park is famous are in danger
Photo: Getty Images/Justin Sullivan
The cause of the fire is being investigated, investigators do not rule out arson or careless handling of fire.
Photo: Getty Images/Justin Sullivan
The fire covered almost 65 square kilometers of the district
Subscribe and be the first to receive news
#Hurricane #fire #thousands #people #fled #fire #California
Leave a Reply