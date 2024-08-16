Hurricane Ernesto strengthened to a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (155 kph) as it headed toward Bermuda, threatening it with high winds, dangerous storm surge and flooding.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC), based in Miami, reported in its most recent bulletin that Ernesto, which caused severe flooding and power outages in Puerto Rico, will reach Bermuda this Saturday, August 17.

The cyclone, a Category 2 on the Saffir-Simpson scale out of a total of 5, is located 415 kilometers (255 miles) south-southwest of Bermuda, which is under a hurricane warning.

Ernesto is moving toward the north-northeast near 13 mph (20 kph) on Friday. A faster northeastward motion is expected later this weekend.

On the forecast track, the center of Ernesto, which is expected to be a “major hurricane,” is expected to pass near or over Bermuda on Saturday.

The NHC warned that a dangerous storm surge is expected to produce significant coastal flooding in Bermuda, accompanied by large and destructive waves.

It could reach the United States

These storm surges will reach the U.S. East Coast over the weekend. The resulting dangerous surf and rip currents will be life-threatening, the NHC said.

This is the third hurricane of the Atlantic basin hurricane season, which began on June 1 and has produced five tropical storms: Alberto, Beryl, Chris, Debby and Ernesto.

Of these, Beryl, Debby and Ernesto strengthened to hurricane status. Beryl even reached the highest category on the Saffir-Simpson scale, number five, causing destruction and death in the Caribbean and the United States.

This Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be one of the most active and intense in decades, with up to 25 storms and 13 hurricanes forming.

