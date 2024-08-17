Hurricane Ernesto swept across Bermuda early Saturday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds, knocking out power to much of the Atlantic archipelago and warnings of a dangerous storm surge and flooding.

The hurricane, which dumped heavy rain on Puerto Rico earlier in the week, was over the archipelago after making landfall at 08:30 GMT with winds of up to 137 km/h, according to the US Hurricane Center.

The center expected the hurricane to cause “extensive coastal flooding in Bermuda. In areas near the coast, it will be accompanied by high and destructive waves.”

He added, “These rains may lead to flash floods that threaten the lives of residents, especially in low-lying areas on the island.”

The hurricane was classified as a Category 2 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale. It is expected to cause up to 225 millimeters of rain in some areas of the archipelago, located more than a thousand kilometers from the eastern coast of the United States.

The storm deprived about 26,000 subscribers of electricity, according to the energy company “Belco”, representing more than 70 percent of the company’s customers on the island, which has a population of 64,000.

In anticipation, the islanders barricaded the windows of their homes and stored supplies.

Some roads were closed on Friday, and bus and ferry services were suspended.

F. Wade International Airport announced that it will remain closed until Sunday.

“This storm must not be taken lightly,” National Security Minister Michael Weeks said at the end of a meeting of emergency officials on Friday, according to The Royal Gazette.

“All necessary precautions must be taken to protect lives and property. Stay at home,” he added.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts that the hurricane season in the North Atlantic, which runs from early June to late November, will be strong this year, due in particular to rising ocean temperatures.