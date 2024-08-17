Hurricane Ernesto weakened as it approached Bermuda early Saturday, downgraded to a Category 1 storm but still threatening the British mainland with strong winds, dangerous storm surges and potentially deadly flooding.

The US National Hurricane Center said the storm was slowly moving toward the Atlantic archipelago, with its center expected to pass near or over Bermuda on Saturday morning, with the worst of the storm surge and the possibility of flash flooding expected later today.

The storm was classified as a Category 2 storm on Friday, with extremely dangerous winds capable of causing widespread damage.

While the storm may continue to weaken over the next day or so, it is expected to strengthen again over the Gulf Stream, according to the hurricane center.

By Friday afternoon, Ernesto’s winds had knocked out power to 5,400 of Bermuda’s 36,000 customers, the utility said. The utility said it had recalled its repair crews from the field because the work had become too dangerous.

The hurricane center said that the waves generated by Ernesto have already affected parts of Bermuda, the Bahamas and the East Coast of the United States.

In New York, the mayor’s office said the city’s parks and the National Park Service announced that all beaches in Brooklyn and Queens would be closed to swimmers on Saturday and Sunday, while the National Weather Service predicted dangerous water currents and waves up to 2 meters high.