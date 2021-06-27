MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Hurricane Enrique, which is heading north on Mexico’s Pacific coast, could gain momentum briefly overnight before weakening on Monday, the US National Hurricane Center said ( NHC).

Enrique, who is currently about 150 miles south of Cabo Corrientes in the Mexican state of Jalisco, is expected to continue on a course parallel to the coast of Mexico overnight, the NHC said Sunday.

“Some slight strengthening should occur overnight,” said the NHC. “Enrique should then start to weaken on Monday and continue to lose steam throughout this week.”

However, Enrique could still produce 15 to 30 centimeters of rain as of Tuesday, reaching 46 centimeters over Colima and coastal regions in the states of Michoacan, Jalisco and Guerrero, the NHC said.

“These volumes could likely produce rapid and potentially fatal flooding in addition to landslides in portions of southwestern Mexico,” said the NHC.

(By Abraham Gonzalez)

