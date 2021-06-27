Cecilia Rios

Mexico City / 06.27.2021 11:08:53

The National Water Commission (Conagua) reported that this afternoon and early Monday, the hurricane Enrique it will remain close to the coasts of Jalisco and will gradually intensify.

The metrological phenomenon is expected to be closest to the coast of Jalisco, located approximately 150 km west-southwest of Cabo Corrientes.

Currently, the hurricane Enrique it continues in category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson scale. At 07:00 hours Central Mexico time, the center of Enrique was located approximately 280 kilometers south of Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco, and 695 kilometers southeast of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, with maximum sustained winds of 155 km / h and gusts of 185 km / h, heading north at 6 km / h.

Conagua predicted that today it will rain in Colima, Jalisco, Michoacán and Nayarit, Guerrero; gusts of 80 to 100 kilometers per hour (km / h) are also expected on the coasts of Colima and Jalisco and waves of 5 to 7 meters in Colima, Jalisco and Michoacán.

.