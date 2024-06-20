The powerful hurricane Edgar, which hit Moscow, uprooted trees

On Thursday, June 20, a powerful hurricane, Edgar, hit Moscow. City residents were urged not to go out and stay home during bad weather. Owners of restaurants and cafes were advised not to receive guests on their verandas during rainfall.

Forecasters predicted extreme weather conditions on June 20 – rain and thunderstorms with increased wind gusts of up to 23 meters per second, as well as hail. Meteorologists also warned of the danger of tornadoes in some areas of the city after 12:00.

Photo: Sergey Bulkin / TASS

Storm in the capital felled trees

Hurricane winds knocked down trees in the capital. One of them, for example, covered three cars. Video taken by an eyewitness shows how the wind blows away an already broken tree, under which three cars are parked.

Photo: Kirill Ponomarev / Lenta.ru

Residents of a house on Malaya Botanicheskaya Street captured video of a tree falling. The footage shows how strong winds shake birch trees. At some point, the top of one of them breaks and falls. Along the alley near the Studencheskaya metro station vomited all trees planted in one row.

Residents of the Moscow region saw a tornado

Residents of Lobnya near Moscow could observe a rare weather phenomenon. A whirlwind formed above a cloud in the forest. Residents of Losino-Petrovsky were also able to see the tornado – the whirlwind formed not far from residential high-rise buildings.

The storm in Moscow swept away passers-by and overturned cars

In the Moscow City area, powerful gusts of wind literally blew away passers-by. Eyewitnesses removed The video shows a girl moving on all fours in search of shelter. In the north of the capital on Dolgoprudnaya Alley, eyewitnesses removed overturned Gazelle. The car was parked at an apartment building, and after the storm it lay on its side.

The hurricane demolished a dry closet with a man inside

Due to severe bad weather, a resident of the capital, who was inside a dry closet during the hurricane, was injured. The incident occurred in the Dorogomilovo area. The man contacted rescuers – he told them that he could not get out of the structure, which had fallen with the door down. Arriving specialists freed the Muscovite; he did not require medical assistance.

A resident of Moscow became a victim of the disaster, who was crushed by a fallen tree. The tragedy occurred not far from the Dubki park on Ivanovskaya Street. In addition, another tragic incident occurred in the center of Moscow – there a man died when he fell from scaffolding.