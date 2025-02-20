Hurricanethe American secret service dog that protected the former president Barack Obama In 2014, he died on February 12 at age 15 in Alexandria (Virginia).

The canine agent, also known as the most decorated K-9 in the history of the United States, “the White House defended bravely“, says his coach, Marshall Mirachi, on Instagram, where he has published the sad news.

It was in 2014 when Hurricane, a black Malinois pastor, stopped a man When he was about to enter the White House while the former president and his wife, Michelle Obama, were watching a film.

The 23 -year -old intruder climbed the fence around the building to enter and faced two dogs in the garden when he tried to approach the house. That was when Hurricane pushed him to stop. Minutes later the secret service team arrived to retain the male, Dominic Adesanyawho declared himself guilty of a crime of raid on dwelling.

Although finally the K-9 managed to hinder the male’s plans, he suffered some Wounds during the fightespecially in their legs and hips. After the event, his coach said that Hurricane “would never jump the same.”

During the last years of the animal, which was awarded the Secretary’s Prize at the Value of the Department of National Security and retired in 2016, he was part of the Balefic Organization of Mirachi, in which They help other dogs retired

In addition, in 2022 the most famous police dog in the White House received the medal at the distinguished service and was present in different beneficial acts, where he played with children. “What did Hurricane so special was that it could be fierce and bravebut be Loving and kind At the same time, “said his coach.