Hurricane “Delta” has hit the coast of the US state Louisiana. The authorities warned of violent winds and life-threatening storm surges.

Hurricane “Delta” has the coast of USA reached.

has the coast of reached. The hurricane * brought heavy rains with itself, the authorities warned Storm surges .

with itself, the authorities warned . More than 200,000 households remained without electricity.

Update from October 10th, 9:17 a.m .: The hurricane “delta“Is good on Friday evening (local time) with wind speeds 150 kilometers per hour on the coast of the US state Louisiana near the place Creole met. The storm brought heavy rains with itself, the authorities warned Storm surges. More than 200,000 households stayed according to reports from US television stations without electricity. The hurricane weakened from level three to level two over the Gulf of Mexico. Meteorologists reckoned that he would quickly lose strength on his way through Louisiana.

This is exactly what we were afraid of happening. Debris from Hurricane #Laura being flung around by Hurricane #Delta‘s winds. pic.twitter.com/57lGPnNAhH – Hurricane Delta Updates (@WxAtlantic) October 10, 2020

On the night of Saturday, however, there was still no all-clear. The authorities warned that some of the wind was still lying around Debris the previous one Hurricane “Laura” could swirl around. That level four hurricane had hit just a few miles away just six weeks ago.

Hurricane “Delta” hits the coast of the US state Louisiana

The damage at that time has not yet been repaired in many houses. TV pictures showed that many buildings have blue tarpaulins instead of fixed roofs. Like governor John Bel Edwards reported on Friday, still living since then around 10,000 people in hotels. Given the Corona crisis emergency shelters should only be used briefly during evacuations. After that, people would be quickly distributed to more hotel rooms, Edwards said.

Hurricane #Delta is bringing significant flooding across portions of the central Gulf Coast into the Lower Mississippi Valley. Be safe! ⚠️ Stay off the roads during a heavy rain. Do not walk / drive through floodwaters. If you come across a flooded road, Turn Around, Don’t Drown! pic.twitter.com/o3e4AcXjtW – FEMA (@fema) October 9, 2020

At a speed of good 20 kilometers per hour is moving “delta” quite fast. The authorities expected up to in some cases three meter high storm surges. Hurricane “Delta” is already that fourth stormwho walked the coast of Louisiana hits this year.

Hurricane “Delta” is heading for Louisiana – safety measures are being taken

Update from October 9, 9:53 p.m.: At around 195 kilometers per hour and with even stronger gusts, the hurricane Delta has moved towards the US Gulf Coast. While the coast is still preparing for the worst, soldiers prepare camp beds.

Affected Louisiana is still recovering from the aftermath of Storm Laura in August – and has to fear again. The storm is expected to abate quickly over the country and then move on towards Mississippi and Alabama.

Hurricane “Delta” is heading for the USA: it is gaining strength again after Mexico

Update from October 9, 9.47 a.m.: Hurricane “Delta” steers on the USA to. The storm initially devastated Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, but luckily it did not cause any death or major damage there. However, “Delta” has regained strength on its way to the USA.

Route of the Hurricane Delta: Strength according to NHC Caribbean Sea (Caymen Islands) Level four Mexico (Yucatán Peninsula) Drop from level three to one USA (Louisiana) Increase to level three

Life-threatening storm surges expected on the coast of the USA: people flee from hurricane “Delta”

It is now a category three hurricane. This shared that National Hurricane Center (NHC) in the USA with. Furthermore, warnings were given against wind speeds of around 185 kilometers per hour and stronger gusts. According to the NHC, parts of the US Gulf Coast face life-threatening Storm surges be expected.

There is a moderate risk of flash flooding across portions of western Louisiana, especially Friday and Friday night, in association with Hurricane #Delta. @NWSWPC is forecasting 6-10 “of rain, with isolated totals of 15” for these areas. https://t.co/duExlAtXUn pic.twitter.com/JpcEHSYaDo – National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 8, 2020

On Friday, October 9th, the hurricane in the afternoon or evening (local time) in the southwest of the state Louisiana hit the mainland. After the life-threatening storm surges were announced, people turned to local evacuation centers.

In August 2020, the region had already been badly hit by Hurricane “Laura”. The US meteorologists had also warned there of large waves, extreme winds and flash floods.

Hurricane “Delta”: Mexico draws first balance – storm is heading for the USA

Update from October 8, 12:04 p.m .: Of the Hurricane “Delta” is on Wednesday (October 7th) over Mexico Yucatan Peninsula pulled away and now steers towards the USA to. Meanwhile, the storm weakened to a category one hurricane. According to the National Hurricane Center of the USA but it is expected to regain its strength when it crosses the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday. According to the forecast, “delta“The US coast in the north of the Gulf Friday.

The northeast of the Mexican peninsula Yucatan could after hurricane a comparatively mild one Balance sheet pull. Trees and electricity pylons fell, and there were occasional floods. According to the Governors of the affected states did, however no major damage, also fatalities did not have to be reported. The affected areas included popular tourist spots such as Cancun and Tulum. Around 40,000 people were brought to safety.

The police are clearing branches and debris from a street in Mexico. Hurricane “Delta” hit the southeast coast of the country with great force. © picture alliance / Andres Kudacki / AP / dpa

Hurricane “Delta” hits the Mexican peninsula of Yucatán

Update from October 7th, 2:08 p.m .: Of the hurricane “Delta” has on Wednesday mornings Local time the Mexican Peninsula Yucatan reached. He hit about 35 kilometers south of the resort Cancun on land like that National Hurricane Center of the USA communicated. It was before strong winds and life-threatening storm surges warned. Non-essential activities have been stopped and particularly threatened areas have been evacuated. The Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced the use of 5,000 soldiers to the Civil protection on.

On Tuesday, “Delta” was as hurricane the second highest Level four over the Caribbean Sea to the Cayman Islands passed by. According to the Hurricane Center, it has now weakened to the Category two from. The top wind speeds reached up to 175 kilometers per hourthe Hurricane Center announced.

Hurricane “Delta” is heading for North America

First report: Mexico City – Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula is gearing up for the strongest storm there in 15 years. Hurricane “Delta” hits the peninsula on Wednesday and probably also the city of Cancun.

The tropical cyclone passed the Cayman Islands on Tuesday over the Caribbean Sea as a level 4 of 5 hurricane. It reached a sustained wind speed of up to 230 kilometers per hour – from 252 kilometers per hour we would speak of a hurricane of the highest level. It was expected that “Deltas” center would hit land on Wednesday night (local time) in the Yucatán and move on later Direction USA would move.

The National hurricane center the USA warned life-threatening storm surges and “potentially catastrophic»Conditions caused by the« extremely dangerous »storm on the Northeast coast of the Yucatán. It would waves of up to ten meters high and power outages expected, said Quintana Roo State Governor Carlos Joaquín. Areas at particular risk were evacuated and unnecessary activities were suspended, including in the neighboring state of Yucatán. Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced the deployment of 5,000 soldiers for civil protection.

Hurricane: The five categories * – wind speeds

category Wind (km / h) Central air pressure Rise in water level Tropical Depression 46-62 Tropical storm 63-118 Category 1 (weak) 119-153 > 980 hPa 1.7 – 2.5 m Category 2 (moderate) 154-177 965-979 hPa 1.7 – 2.5 m Category 3 (strong) 178-208 945-964 hPa 2.6 – 3.7 m Category 4 (very strong) 209-251 920-944 hPa 3.8 – 5.4 m Category 5 (devastating) > 251 <920 hPa > 5.5 m

*Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale, source: German Weather Service

Hurricane Delta – 170 emergency shelters are available for 40,000 tourists

Popular vacation spots are in the affected area, including the Cities of Cancun and Tulum. According to media reports based on information from the authorities, in Quintana Roo despite the Corona pandemic around 40,000 tourists on. According to Mayor Mara Lezama, there were alone in Cancún 170 emergency shelters ready. The city’s airport should initially cease operations late Tuesday evening (local time).

Hurricane #Delta Advisory 10A: Hurricane Delta Aiming For the Northeast Yucatan Coast With A Life-Threatening Storm Surge and Strong Winds. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc – National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 7, 2020

“Delta” strongest storm for 15 years

According to Governor Joaquín, “Delta” is the strongest storm in the area since 2005, when “Wilma” washed away large parts of Cancun’s white sandy beaches. To restore it, 2.7 million cubic meters of sand were brought in for around 20 million US dollars.

Also for Cuba and the Cayman Islands heavy rain was predicted for the coming days. The cyclone was moving in a northwesterly direction at just under 30 kilometers per hour. According to the hurricane center, it was to be expected that it would weaken somewhat over land. When “Delta” reaches the southern Gulf of Mexico, it will probably gain strength again. On Friday it should approach the northern Gulf – and thus the US coast.

That’s why the hurricane is called “Delta”

The Hurricane season in the Atlantic, which lasts from June to November, is particularly heavy this year. The 21 names that were earmarked for the storms have already been used up, so that now the greek alphabet recourse – this also last happened in 2005. According to experts, the increasing intensity of tropical cyclones, which need warm water to form, is likely to be a consequence of climate change. (dpa) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen digital network

List of rubric lists: © picture alliance / Gerald Herbert / AP / dpa