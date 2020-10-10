The coast of the American state on Friday, October 9, was hit by the second category hurricane “Delta”, reports on its page in Twitter United States National Center for Hurricane Watching.

It is noted that the disaster struck the coast near the village of Creole.

Certain southern parts of Louisiana experience destructive winds and storm surge.

According to reports, “Delta” is moving in a northeast direction at a speed of 22.5 km per hour. The maximum wind speed reaches almost 169 km per hour.

Earlier, on October 8, US President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in Louisiana due to the approach of Hurricane Delta.

Tropical Storm Delta formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday 5 October. It later intensified to a Category 4 hurricane.