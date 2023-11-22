Home page World

From: Mark Stoffers

The weather in Germany could be really uncomfortable at the weekend. The tail end of a hurricane could bring slippery conditions and a lot of snow.

Munich – The weather has been rather rainy and cloudy over the past few days. But now the onset of winter may be looming in Germany this weekend. Because a hurricane is brewing over Scandinavia, the tails of which, according to the weather forecast, could have a major impact on the conditions in this country.

While there could be a real snow bomb in the high altitudes, according to the latest weather forecast for Germany, the lowlands will not be spared from cold, black ice and snow.

Onset of winter in Germany: Hurricane low from Scandinavia brings snow, slippery slopes and cold

“It starts on Tuesday evening (November 21st; editor’s note)“We’re seeing heavy snowfall,” explains meteorologist Jan Schenk from the weather channel in his current weather forecast about a possible onset of winter in Germany. “There is snow especially in the south and east, but also in the Harz and other low mountain ranges.”

This means that snowfall could occur from an altitude of 300 meters. According to the weather forecast, most of the snow should come from the sky at higher altitudes. “In the high altitudes it can be up to 15 to 20 centimeters, but in the Ore Mountains it is only a few centimeters,” says Schenk, giving his own snow forecast. This means that the first white winter landscape is unlikely to happen. Rather, drivers and pedestrians should be careful, as the snowfall in lower altitudes could increasingly lead to slippery roads. If you rely on driving, you should urgently winterize your car.

Weather forecast for Germany: “Second snowfall coming this weekend”

However, the weather forecast for Germany could be significantly more unpleasant heading into the weekend. From Thursday (November 23rd) it will be stormy again. Just last week there were storms with continuous rain and even hurricane force winds. Now the wind is expected to come from the north due to the foothills of the Scandinavian hurricane low. “This will definitely mean snow, sleet and maybe even slush,” says Schenk, giving his further weather forecast for Germany. Regarding a possible onset of winter, he sums up: “The coming weekend will definitely not be pleasant.”

And the weather expert goes on to say: “There is a second layer of snow and it will come at the weekend.” This could mean a lot of snow on November 26th and 27th. But this time too, the snow does not stay on the ground permanently in most parts of the country, apart from mountainous regions, explains the meteorologist. The snow can remain on the cold nights, but melts away again during the day.

Weather forecast for Germany: The onset of winter brings snow bombs of up to 30 cm

On Friday, as a harbinger of the onset of winter, the foothills of hurricane lows will appear in the form of a precipitation area, according to the weather forecast for Germany. Snowfall or at least sleet could result in lowlands. The only exceptions are probably the coasts and possibly the regions on the Rhine. But otherwise there could be the first snowflakes of the season for many regions. At first it only rains lightly, but after the first rain snow and sleet showers appear.

It initially builds up in the Alps, but from Friday afternoon there will also be snowfall there from an altitude of 600 meters. Saturday and Sunday the snow shower weather will continue. In some cases the snowfall can last longer. In their current weather forecast, some weather models even assume up to 30 centimeters of snow in the Alps or the Ore Mountains. At high altitudes, a kind of snow bomb is certainly possible. The first real winter landscape would therefore be conceivable as early as the end of November.