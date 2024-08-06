He Hurricane Debby, which made landfall on the coast of Big Bend, Florida, prompted a series of alerts and warnings as it moves northeast. The storm, currently located about 155 miles (249 kilometers) south of Tampa, Florida, generated severe conditions including tornadoes and heavy rain. Now, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), issued tornado warnings for areas of South Carolina and North Carolina.

According to the criteria of

According to data reproduced by the media CNN, Charlestonone of the Major cities in South Carolinais under a tornado warning. It affects millions of residents in the metropolitan region of said destination.

Convective bands associated with Debby generate storms that move inland from the coast, creating a tornado-prone environment. “The mini supercells embedded within these bands could increase the risk of tornadoes in the region during the night and until the early hours of the morning,” they explain.

In addition to Charleston, the entity cited issued a tornado watch for Myrtle Beach in South Carolina and Wilmington in North CarolinaThese areas, along with other coastal locations, are exposed to the Atmospheric instability that could lead to alarming conditions in the weather. The alert covers a wide population and will extend until 5 PM Miami time.

Until now, Debby produced at least two confirmed tornadoes in South Carolina. The first tornado moved through Edisto Beach and caused significant property damage.

Second tornado hit Seabrook Islandwhich also occurred on Monday, August 5. The material damage and interruptions in the power supply were notable. In addition, left at least five dead after its destructive passage through Florida.

Caution for Hurricane Debby in the United States

As it advances, Severe weather conditions are expected in several major cities. In JacksonvilleFlorida, A tropical storm warning has been issued and flood warning, with winds of up to 48 km/h. Savannah, Georgiaand CharlestonSouth Carolina, are also under similar warnings with storm surge and heavy rains.

You should be aware of the weather conditions Photo:iStock Share

Given this unfavorable scenario, it is important that residents in the affected areas follow the recommendations of local authorities and stay informed about weather updates.