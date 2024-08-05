When a Hurricane Debby approaches the United Statesuncertainty about flights can be a a major concern for thousands of passengers. Below we offer you a complete guide to understanding How inclement weather can affect your travel plans and how can Check if your flight will be cancelled or delayed.

FlightAware statistics show that there are a total of 15,491 delays today and 1,813 flight cancellations worldwide, of which 1,948 delays and 1,470 cancellations affect flights within, to or from the United States.

How to use flight tracking tools in the United States?



To stay on top of your flight status, it is key to use real-time flight tracking tools. Under this scenario, FlightAware is one of the most prominent platforms in this field.

This is a company that offers Private and commercial flight tracking services worldwide, under the use of a network of more than 30,000 ADS-B ground stationsas explained on their official website.

In addition, it provides accurate data on aircraft location and traffic conditions air, which is important during severe weather events like Hurricane Debby.

It is important to mention that The platform receives data from more than 45 different air traffic control sources. government and private companies, as well as operating their own ADS-B network. Aircraft equipped with this system broadcast their exact position and this tracking capability allows them to Provide up-to-date information on flight locations.

To find out if your trip will be cancelled or delayed due to Hurricane Debby, follow these steps:

Access the FlightAware website and use their search tool to find specific information about your flight. You can filter statistics by airport for more precise data.

Download the FlightAware app : The platform's mobile application allows you to receive real-time notifications about the status of your flight, which is especially useful in these emergency situations.

Check with your airline: In addition to using FlightAware, check the status of your flight directly with the airline.

If you find out that your flight has been cancelled or delayed, It is important to have a planHere are some recommendations, according to the portal Tourism: