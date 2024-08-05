Home page World

From: Alina Schröder

Hurricane Debby is heading for the west coast of the USA. The state of Florida is particularly affected. Extreme flooding is threatened and locals are being evacuated.

Miami – On the west coast of the USA There is currently an increased hurricane warning: Tropical Storm “Debby” reached the state of Florida on Monday morning (August 5). The storm made landfall in the Big Bend region. Experts are warning of catastrophic flooding and historic amounts of rain in the coming days.

“Debby” is moving at a speed of 21 kilometers per hour. The hurricane is also expected to move over Georgia and South Carolina, with heavy rains threatening all three affected states. Hurricane “Beryl” recently raged along the US coast and in the Caribbean, killing two people.

Hurricane Debby is heading for Florida: “We are expecting very, very severe flooding”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis warned urgently about the new tropical storm: “We expect very, very severe flooding, especially in northern and central Florida.” Meteorologists expect rainfall of up to 76 centimeters. This could last until the weekend. DeSantis has, according to BBC declared a state of emergency for 61 of Florida’s 67 counties. The governors of Georgia and South Carolina have also declared a state of emergency as a precaution. Mandatory evacuations have already been ordered in some regions of Citrus County. Residents in the affected areas are preparing for possible evacuations.

The first remnants of Hurricane Debby have already flooded streets in Florida. © Douglas R. Clifford/Imago

The area between the Ochlockonee and Suwannee rivers is particularly at risk. Many Florida residents are already feeling the effects of the hurricane. Around 204,000 households and businesses are BBC According to the report, there is already no electricity (as of August 5). The first remnants of “Debby” have flooded streets. The authorities are calling on the population to be cautious. In some areas, residents have been asked to make final preparations.

“Catastrophic flooding” expected in the USA

Jamie Rhome, deputy director of the hurricane center, emphasized the danger. “You’re talking about catastrophic flooding,” he said BBCThe slow movement of the storm increases the risk of storm surges and power outages, especially on Florida’s Gulf Coast. These could reach a height of three meters in some places.

Meteorologists are now comparing “Debby” with Hurricane “Idalia” from 2023, which even caused fatalities. However, “Debby” could be even more severe: experts are warning of significantly more rain.

Florida often victims of severe storms – residents report fate

Florida has been hit by severe hurricanes repeatedly in recent years. A resident of Keaton Beach said BBC: “Man, I’ve done this so many times. You just go back and see what you need to do.” His house was repaired just two weeks ago after damage caused by Hurricane Idalia.

Experts suspect a connection between climate change and slow-moving hurricanes like Debby. The uneven warming of the earth could change the atmospheric currents that control storms.

The so-called “Hurricane Hunters” of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are preparing for “Debby”. © Luis Santana/Imago

“Debby” is already the fourth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) expects a particularly active season. Up to 25 named storms could form in 2024. Eight to thirteen of these storms could develop into hurricanes, according to the NOAA. The hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to November 30. (asc/ap/afp)