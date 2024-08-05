Hurricane Debby, downgraded to a tropical storm, didn’t just bring powerful winds and storm surges to Florida: It also brought ashore packages of cocaine worth more than $1 million, state officials said, CBS reports.

The hurricane washed the drugs ashore in the Florida Keys, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Samuel Briggs II wrote on social media. “Hurricane Debby washed up 25 packages of cocaine (70 pounds) on a beach in the Florida Keys,” Briggs wrote, posting two images of the packages.