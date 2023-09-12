Climate change has been disrupting the heart of the Mediterranean in recent weeks. While central-northern Italy was affected by a heat wave with summer temperatures, in recent days the subtropical depression “Daniel”, after having caused extensive damage in Greece, had strengthened and headed towards the Libyan Sea. Thanks to the decidedly high surface temperatures of the waters, Daniel caused heavy rainfall and floods in eastern Libya, causing a real massacre. The most affected city was Derna. According to the prime minister of the Cyrenaica government, Osama Hammad, supported by the Libyan parliament in Benghazi, in this city overlooking the Mediterranean and which has over 100 thousand inhabitants there are at least “2 thousand dead and thousands missing”.

The collapse of two dams in Derna

Complicating the situation in Derna was the simultaneous collapse of two dams which – according to local sources cited by The Libya Observer – “released over 33 million cubic meters of water which generated devastating floods”. In Tripoli, the prime minister of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, decreed three days of mourning, while for his part Prime Minister Hammad announced two public holidays for all sectors of the east of the country, with the exception of the security services , health and emergency. These areas in eastern Libya are home to the main oil fields and terminals: the National Petroleum Company has announced a state of maximum alert and the suspension of flights between production sites where activity has been drastically reduced.

Described by experts as an “extreme phenomenon due to the quantity of water that fell”, the storm, over the past weekend, had reached land in Cyrenaica, flooding a vast area stretching from Benghazi, where a curfew and schools were imposed are closed, in El Beida, with winds reaching speeds of up to 180 kilometers per hour, according to the Arab Regional Meteorological Center. Precipitation was estimated between 50 and 250 millimetres, with lightning and thunder.

The United Nations in Libya is closely following the emergency. “We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and our thoughts to all those affected,” said the UN support mission in the North African country. In a message on social media, Tunisian President Kais Saied said he had “authorised immediate coordination with the Libyan authorities for emergency aid by deploying the necessary human and logistical means”. In addition to Tunis, Egypt, Algeria and Qatar are also moving to help