The hurricane Beryl, The first of the year in the Atlantic, has hit Jamaica on Wednesday with “devastating hurricane-force winds” and “dangerous storms.” The strength of the tropical cyclone, which has already left nine dead in the Caribbean, has been downgraded to category 3, after it reached level 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale on Monday, according to data from the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The measurement is the most critical predicted by that record, with winds exceeding 250 kilometers per hour. According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), the current path of the cyclone will cause the phenomenon to hit Mexican territory twice. If it maintains its current course, Beryl The system is expected to make landfall on Thursday night or early Friday morning on the Yucatan Peninsula as a Category 2 or 3 hurricane, according to forecasts. Two days later, the system could become a tropical storm and impact the border between the states of Tamaulipas and Veracruz on Sunday or Monday.

Keep reading

#Hurricane #Beryls #path #Mexico #live #storm #drops #category #Yucatan #Peninsula