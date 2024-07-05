Hurricane Beryl makes landfall as a Category 2 hurricane north of Quintana Roo

The hurricane Beryl has already made landfall on Mexican coasts. This morning, at 05:05 hours, central Mexico time, the storm made landfall as a category 2 hurricane, on the Saffir-Simpson scale, with maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gusts of 220 km/h north of Tulum, in Quintana Roo, according to the National Meteorological Service (SMN) of the National Water Commission.

In the next few hours, the hurricane will move west-northwest at 24 km/h over the Yucatan Peninsula. The SMN, in coordination with the United States National Hurricane Center, maintains a hurricane prevention zone from Puerto Costa Maya to Cancun, Quintana Roo, including Cozumel; a hurricane surveillance zone from Chetumal to Puerto Costa Maya and from Cancun to Cabo Catoche, Quintana Roo, as well as a tropical storm prevention zone from Cancun, Quintana Roo, to Campeche, Campeche.

Its cloud bands cause torrential rains this morning (from 150 to 250 millimeters) [mm]) in Campeche, Quintana Roo and Yucatan; intense (75 to 150 mm) in Chiapas and Tabasco; wind gusts of 175 to 215 km/h, waves of 6 to 8 meters (m) high, storm surge of 3 to 5 m and possible waterspouts on the coasts of Quintana Roo and Yucatan, as well as wind gusts of 120 to 140 km/h and waves of 4 to 6 meters high on the coasts of Campeche.