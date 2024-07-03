As it moves over the islands of the Caribbean Sea, Hurricane Beryl threatens to reach Mexicocurrently a Category 4 hurricane (extremely dangerous). Its effects could begin to be seen from Thursday through torrential rains, strong winds and high waves in the Yucatan Peninsula.

Little by little, the hurricane began to gain strength in the Atlantic Ocean leaving Destruction in its wake in regions such as the Windward Islands, Jamaica and the Dominican Republicamong other affected countries, seriously threatening the Mexican coasts.

Due to its trajectory, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) of Mexico shared a warning on its official website, in which it warned that remains a Category 4 hurricane over the central region of the Caribbean Sea, with a west-northwestward movement towards the Yucatan Peninsula.

In their message, the authorities warned: “At the moment, the system does not affect national coasts, however, It is expected that from Thursday, the cloud bands of Beryl cause intense and sometimes torrential rains, strong gusts of wind and high waves in the Yucatan Peninsula.”

For its part, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) He predicted that the hurricane will reach Mexican lands on Thursday afternoon or evening.“Beryl is forecast to remain a hurricane as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula and Belize late Thursday, where hurricane and tropical storm watches have been issued,” the US agency said.

What is a Category 4 hurricane?

Although Hurricane Beryl was downgraded from Category 5 to Category 4, it still remains an extremely dangerous phenomenon for the territories that could be affected due to different factors that represent a threat to both the citizens and the infrastructure of the region.

According to Mexico’s National Disaster Center (Cenapred), A Category 4 hurricane has winds of between 210 and 250 kilometers per hour.and can cause extreme damagesuch as partial collapse of roofs and walls in houses, considerable damage to coastal buildings and docks, destruction of vegetation and signs, as well as partial erosion of beaches and flooding of flat land.