The hurricane Beryl It threatens to hit Mexico twice. The general coordinator of the National Meteorological Service (SMN), Alejandra Méndez, has predicted that the storm will make landfall on Thursday night or early Friday morning on the Yucatan peninsula as a category 1 or 2 hurricane and then advance at level 1 to the border between the states of Veracruz and Tamaulipas. The storm is located 2,250 kilometers east of Quintana Roo in category 4, with sustained winds of more than 220 kilometers per hour, a force that is expected to lose until it reaches the Mexican coast.

The predictions that the SMN has made this Monday at noon estimate that when Beryl If it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula, it will do so as a Category 1 or 2 hurricane, with sustained winds ranging from 119 to 177 kilometers per hour. It will then continue its advance and exit the waters of the Gulf of Mexico as a tropical storm. According to Méndez, once back at sea it could regain strength and touch down near the Tamaulipas city of Tampico, located on the border with Veracruz, between Sunday or Monday as a Category 1 hurricane.

Rain is the other concern for the SMN. The clouds around the eye of the hurricane will cause torrential rains between Thursday and Sunday in Quintana Roo and Yucatan, where cities such as Chetumal and Merida suffered flooding in recent days due to the large amount of water that fell because of a tropical wave. The rest of the country, especially the Gulf States and central Mexico, are also at risk of heavy rains. This Monday another adverse meteorological phenomenon, tropical storm Chris, made landfall in Veracruz and has left extraordinary rainfall in six regions of Mexico, just ten days after the tropical storm Alberto caused flooding and river flooding that left five dead in Nuevo León.

Beryl Hurricane Carriacou hit a small island in the Caribbean country of Grenada on Monday as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of up to 240 kilometres per hour. The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) continued to warn that the phenomenon is “extremely dangerous”. Thousands of people have sought refuge in other nearby island countries such as Barbados, Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The NHC reported that the hurricane began to form last Sunday and intensified in just four hours to a Category 4 storm, with winds of up to 215 kilometers per hour. Experts consulted by the American news network CNN They have warned that it is not normal for storms to form like Beryl in the Lesser Antilles — an island arc that runs from Puerto Rico to Venezuela — during the month of June. The chain has cited to Phil Klotzbach, a hurricane expert and research scientist at Colorado State University, said the fact that it formed so early in that part of the Atlantic “is a sign of the hyperactivity of the hurricane season ahead.”

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warned in 2023 that this year would see “above normal” severe weather activity. The agency estimated that between 17 and 25 storms could form, of which between 8 and 13 could become hurricanes. Of these, between 4 and 7 could reach Category 3. These statements came after the passage of Otis, a tropical storm that in a few hours became a maximum category hurricane and devastated the city of Acapulco (Guerrero), located on the Mexican Pacific coast.

