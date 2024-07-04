He Hurricane Beryl is a Category 3 storm that is causing a lot of concern in some regions of the United States.as is the case in New York. While the phenomenon has already caused problems in Venezuela, southern Jamaica and some Caribbean sites, and is now approaching Mexico, New Yorkers remain alert to the situation.

The New York Timesthere is a small community that belongs to this state and that runs high risks and pay close attention to the situation in the Caribbean. In the aforementioned media they shared some testimonies of people who belong to the Little Caribbean neighborhood of Brooklyn, those who have relatives, friends or acquaintances in Jamaicaand they are on the lookout for all the evils that Beryl is causing in this region, where they make constant calls to find out about her situation and current health. It is that, as reportedthere is a small to be affected by the hurricane and pay close attention to the situation in the Caribbean. In the aforementioned media they shared some testimonies ofand they are on the lookout for all the evils that Beryl is causing in this region, where they make constant calls to find out about her situation and current health.

“It’s sad because we’re facing a fragile economy and when we suffer this kind of devastation, we usually don’t have money.“I know that families are on edge when these things happen,” Eugene Pursoo, president of the non-profit organization Caribbean Diaspora United (CDU), told the New York newspaper.

The tiny island of Petite Martinique in Grenada devastated by hurricane Photo:REUTERS Share

The Caribbean measure to avoid Hurricane Beryl, feared in New York

According to The New York Timesgiven the magnitude of Hurricane Beryl, from Carnival Cruise Line, a cruise linestudied the trajectory of this natural phenomenon, and They made the decision to make important changes to their itineraries as a precaution..

Two shipscalled Horizon and Liberty, They sailed through the region on Wednesday, and The company determined that the best was that both change their path to avoid being caught in the hurricane.

For example, The Horizon eliminated the stops it had planned in the Cayman Islands and Cozumel -areas badly affected by the hurricane- and will now disembark in Nassau, Bahamas. For its part, The Liberty also cancelled its planned stopover in Cozumel.in this case scheduled for July 5.