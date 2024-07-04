According to the criteria of
“It’s sad because we’re facing a fragile economy and when we suffer this kind of devastation, we usually don’t have money.“I know that families are on edge when these things happen,” Eugene Pursoo, president of the non-profit organization Caribbean Diaspora United (CDU), told the New York newspaper.
The Caribbean measure to avoid Hurricane Beryl, feared in New York
According to The New York Timesgiven the magnitude of Hurricane Beryl, from Carnival Cruise Line, a cruise linestudied the trajectory of this natural phenomenon, and They made the decision to make important changes to their itineraries as a precaution..
Two shipscalled Horizon and Liberty, They sailed through the region on Wednesday, and The company determined that the best was that both change their path to avoid being caught in the hurricane.
For example, The Horizon eliminated the stops it had planned in the Cayman Islands and Cozumel -areas badly affected by the hurricane- and will now disembark in Nassau, Bahamas. For its part, The Liberty also cancelled its planned stopover in Cozumel.in this case scheduled for July 5.
