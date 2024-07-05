In the face of the dangers posed by the advance of Hurricane Berylwhich has already touched land in the Yucatan Peninsula, Mexicoand heads south to Texas, USAthe Mexican users on social networks They decided to take the situation with humor and The screens were flooded with memes related to the climate phenomenon.

The passage of Hurricane Beryl through the Caribbean islands left devastating consequences for the entire region, and its recent entry into Mexican territory raised the alert among the authorities, who issued various warnings. Precautionary measures for Mexican citizens who may be affected by strong winds and storm surges.

Amidst the fear caused by the arrival of Hurricane Beryl, there is still room for humor and laughter. Through social networks, Different users who live in Mexico shared memes which managed to interrupt, at least for a moment, the citizens’ concern due to the consequences of the strong winds.

One of the main trends that dominated this wave of memes was that of Placing the family name on water containers as a “preventive measure” so that in case it flies off the roof, Someone put it back where it belongs.

While most shared images of their water containers with family information, such as cell phone numbers or home addresses, others decided to use other themes for their memes. Some users made reference to the statue of Poseidon that appeared in Yucatan before the arrival of Beryl.

Other memes about Hurricane Beryl

Through X, users with a stronger sense of humor ironized about the situation and shared different images that caused laughter in other people browsing social networks.

Amid the wave of memes that flooded social networks in Mexico, a user highlighted that the “Mexican meme industry continues to work “rain, shine or lightning”“.