The hurricane Beryl increased its intensity to reach category 5 of the Saffir-Simpson scale, announced the National Meteorological Service (SMN) of the National Water Commission (Conagua).

Despite the strength of the meteor located in the Caribbean Seadoes not represent a risk or affect the Mexican coasts. Still, it is important to continue monitoring, since displacement is in a west – northeast direction.

So far the Civil Protection risk map places Quintana Roo on alert green, that is, low danger, while the following regions are on blue alert (very low danger): Center, Southwest, South, North and East of Campeche; Center, West, South, Northwest, Northeast, North and East of Yucatan

What does Conagua say about Hurricane Beryl?

Report number 14, issued at 9:15 p.m. on July 1, indicates that the meteor is located at the exact location: North Latitude: 13.8°, West Longitude: 64.9°.

Quintana Roo is the Mexican entity closest to the cyclone, at 2,460 kilometers, while Isla Beata, Dominican Republic, is 825 km away.

Beryl has sustained winds of 260 km/h with gusts of up to 315, a minimum central pressure of 938 and a diameter of 28 km at the eye.

Conagua, through the SMN, requested that general precautions be maintained in entities that may be affected by rainfall.

“The general population should take extreme precautions in the areas of the states mentioned due to rain, wind and waves (including maritime navigation) and heed the recommendations issued by the authorities of the National Civil Protection System in each entity,” the report said.