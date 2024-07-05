Home page World

Press Split

Preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Beryl: People are taken to an emergency shelter by the National Guard. © Felix Marquez/dpa

Hurricane Beryl has left a trail of devastation in the Caribbean. Now it is making landfall in Mexico again. More than 300,000 vacationers are staying in the affected region.

Tulum – After its destructive passage over the Caribbean Sea, Hurricane Beryl is now raging in the holiday region of the Mexican peninsula Yucatán. It made landfall early in the morning local time near the popular seaside resort of Tulum, the US hurricane center NHC reported. According to local authorities, more than 340,000 visitors were in the region, which also includes the city of Cancún. The hurricane’s strong winds are causing trees and power poles to topple and houses to fall. In Tulum, among other places, 50 percent of the power has been lost, according to Mexico’s civil protection chief Laura Velázquez.

“Beryl” was a Category 2 hurricane when it made landfall, with sustained winds of up to 175 kilometers per hour. It has since weakened slightly and, according to the NHC, is expected to continue to lose strength over land, then strengthen again over the sea in the Gulf of Mexico – and head for northeastern Mexico and the US state of Texas. It had previously reached the highest hurricane category and became the strongest Atlantic cyclone ever recorded in July – which is probably related to the high sea temperatures and thus also climate change.

People on the east coast of the Yucatán Peninsula are taking precautions. © Fernando Llano/AP

The governor of the affected Mexican state of Quintana Roo, Mara Lezama, called on people to seek safety, stay away from windows and remain calm. The highest warning level applies. “The most important thing right now is to protect yourself and take care of yourself. Don’t take any risks,” she says in a video on the X platform – the howling wind can be heard alongside her voice.

Dozens of flights were canceled in the region and the international airport in Tulum was closed. Many tourists wanted to stay in the region despite “Beryl,” said Lezama. The larger hotels set up their own safety zones for their visitors. Emergency accommodation was provided and some residents were evacuated.

“Beryl” devastates several islands

“Beryl”, the first hurricane of the Atlantic season that began in early June, developed rapidly last weekend. As a category 4 hurricane, it made landfall for the first time on Monday and devastated several small islands in the southeast of the Caribbean, which belong to the states of Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. According to government figures, more than 90 percent of the houses there were damaged or destroyed. From the night of Thursday onwards, the storm center grazed Jamaica and caused great destruction in some places there too.

A total of at least ten deaths have been reported so far, including three in Venezuela. The UN emergency relief office OCHA in Geneva reported that around a quarter of a million people in the Caribbean were affected by the storm’s consequences – many had lost everything.

Historically strong storm

Such a strong storm has never been recorded so early in the Atlantic hurricane season, which lasts six months. In the meantime, the NHC measured wind speeds of around 270 kilometers per hour – the highest category 5 is 252 kilometers per hour. As a result of climate change, warmer ocean water makes strong hurricanes more likely.

Climate change increases the likelihood of strong storms. © Leo Hudson/AP

Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell called the hurricane a direct consequence of the climate crisis. He called for more climate justice: Small island states should not have to suffer excessively from the climate impacts that are mainly caused by larger countries and also have to bear their financial burden. dpa