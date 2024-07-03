Quintana Roo has activated the Yellow Alert by aHurricane Beryl enclosure which remains in category 4, so the evacuation of populations such as Punta Allen, Santa Elena and Holbox.

The governor of Quintana Roo, Mara Lezamarevealed that because Beryl keeps getting closer, she has been passing by a Yellow Alertthat is, moderate danger. Only the west of the state remains on Green Alert.

In such a situation, the population is advised to identify the nearest temporary shelter and the route to get there quickly, as well as to store food, drinking water and have emergency items on hand, and finally, to keep important documents in a plastic bag.

The State Coordination of Civil Protection of Quintana Roo(Coeproc) detailed that the center of Hurricane Beryl, still in category 4, is located 125 kilometers southeast of Kingston, the capital of Jamaica.

Also, the Hurricane Beryl It is located 1,215 kilometers east-southeast of Cancún, Quintana Roo, with maximum sustained winds of 230 km/h and gusts of 280 km/h.

Although it is not currently affecting the coasts of Mexico, the hurricane prevention zone has been modified from Puerto Costa Maya to Cancun, and a surveillance zone for the effects of tropical storms has been established from Cabo Catoche.

Evacuation of populations begins in the face of Hurricane Beryl

The governor of Quintana Roo highlighted that since this Tuesday they began the evacuation of residents of Punta Allen, Punta Herrero and Santa Elena to transfer them to temporary shelters.

He explained that, although Hurricane Beryl is being constantly monitored, because the meteorological phenomenon moves suddenly, it is better to take precautions.

He explained that the inhabitants of Holbox will also be evacuated, since it is known that it is an island and could be affected; they will be taken to Chiquilá, where there will be temporary shelters.