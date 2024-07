Tuesday, July 9, 2024, 12:27 PM











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

US authorities on Tuesday raised the death toll to four as a result of Hurricane Beryl’s passage through the state of Texas, where it caused strong winds, including the formation of a tornado and major flooding. The storm, downgraded to Category 1, has been downgraded to Category 2.

This content is exclusive for subscribers