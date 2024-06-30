Hurricane Beryl, the first of 2024, increases in intensity and becomes Category 4. Beryl, with winds blowing at over 200 kilometers per hour, is heading towards the Windward Islands, about 2500 km from Miami. As CNN highlights, a Category 4 hurricane had never been reported in the Atlantic in June. The models indicate a high probability of tropical storms in the next few hours on the Windward Islands, which are located about 570 km south-east of Barbados, where the warning is already in force: the same measure has already been taken in Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and Grenadine Islands, Grenada, Tobago.