He Hurricane Beryl, which made landfall early Friday morning as a Category 2 hurricane north of the municipality of Tulum, Quintana Roo, in the Mexican Caribbean, It was downgraded to a tropical storm and threatens Texas (United States), reported the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

In its latest bulletin, the NHC said Beryl is located 105 kilometers (65 miles) east-southeast of Progreso, Mexico, and 1,045 kilometers (650 miles) east-southeast of Brownsville, Texas.

The system has maximum sustained winds of 115 kilometers per hour (70 miles per hour) and is moving west-northwest.

The core of Beryl, a hurricane that reached the highest category 5 in the Caribbean, made landfall early Friday morning near Tulum and, according to a probable trajectory pattern, the Texas coast is exposed to its onslaught.

A street is blocked during the arrival of Hurricane Beryl, in the municipality of Felipe Carrillo Puerto this Friday in Quintana Roo (Mexico). Photo:EFE

Forecasters expect the first hurricane of the Atlantic season to maintain a west-northwesterly motion in the coming days and for “the center to cross the Yucatan Peninsula this afternoon.”

Beryl will emerge over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico tonight and then move toward northeastern Mexico and southern Texas over the weekend.

Tropical storm warnings remain in effect for much of the Yucatan Peninsula.

Beryl, the earliest Category 4 hurricane system on record in the season, is moving at a forward speed of 15 miles per hour (24 kilometers per hour).

Beryl is expected to weaken progressively as it crosses the Yucatan Peninsula, but will “reintensify” once the center of the system emerges over the Gulf of Mexico.

This is how Hurricane Beryl passed through Mexico

The impact of the natural phenomenon occurred at 05:05 in central Mexico, with winds of 175 km/hour that caused the fall of trees, poles and damage to roofs. buildings, in addition to power outages in at least three municipalities in the state of Quintana Roo (southeast), reported the Civil Protection system.

“It seems that there are no lives lost, which is what matters most to us, that no one is affected,” said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in his usual morning press conference.

Hours later, Authorities confirmed at a press conference that there were no injuries or deaths, and there was no damage to roads or the water system.

Electricity service was 70% restored and was expected to be fully restored by Sunday, said the national head of Civil Protection, Laura Velázquez.

The airports in Cancun, Tulum and Cozumel, where millions of tourists arrive each year to enjoy the beaches of this Caribbean region, did not suffer any damage to their infrastructure, the official said.

People watch the strong waves during the passage of Hurricane Beryl, this Tuesday on the seafront in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic). Photo:EFE

The governor of Quintana Roo, Mara Lezama, confirmed that the operation of the Cancun airport has returned to normal, as have the rest of the activities in the state.

Previously, 348 flights scheduled between Thursday and Saturday were cancelled as a precaution at the airport, the largest in the Mexican Caribbean.

Lezama commented that, according to experts from the National Meteorological Service (SMN), The reason for Beryl’s limited impact is that its core reached the coast “disintegrated,” which reduced the aggressiveness of its winds.

The storm left at least seven dead in the Caribbean: three in Grenada, where the storm made landfall on Monday; one in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and three in Venezuela, according to local authorities.

Three named tropical storms have formed so far during the Atlantic hurricane season, which began on June 1: Alberto, Beryl and Chris.

Areas affected by Hurricane Beryl as it passed through Union Island, the southernmost island of the Grenadines. Photo:EFE

This year’s Atlantic hurricane season is set to be well above average, with up to 13 hurricanes possible, including up to seven major hurricanes, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The forecast indicates that a total of between 17 and 25 storms could form this year, that is, with maximum sustained winds above 62 kilometers per hour.