In view of the imminent arrival on Mexican soil of the Hurricane Berylexpected to impact between Thursday and Friday, the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) and the National Guard (GN) have activated the DN-III and GN-A plans in various entities of the country.

According to government agencies, the Emergency plans have already been activated in the states of Campeche, Quintana Roo and Yucatanwith the aim of mitigating the possible effects of the meteorological phenomenon, which is expected to arrive as a category 1 or 2 hurricane.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) has warned about the possible impact of Beryl on two different occasions: first in the Yucatan Peninsula as a category 1 or 2 hurricane, and then between Veracruz and Tabasco as a category 1 hurricane.

Details of emergency plans by entity

In the Yucatan Peninsula, 2,392 Army and Air Force soldiers are already deployed, along with 2,501 members of the National Guard. In addition, 120 shelters have been established and two community kitchens have been prepared to provide more than 6,000 daily rations.

Heavy machinery, tankers and military ambulances are available for immediate response actions. As well as A C-130 “Hercules” aircraft of the Mexican Air Force will transport personnel, food supplies and equipment towards Quintana Roo, facilitating the establishment of the DN-III-E and GN-A Operations Coordination Center.

In the Valley of Mexico, 1,334 members of the Disaster Support Force are preparedalong with aircraft and helicopters of the Mexican Air Force, with supplies that include 15 thousand food parcels and 123 thousand liters of bottled water

For its part, the The Government of Quintana Roo has enabled 111 temporary shelters in all its municipalities, urging the population to identify the closest one and be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

Coordination between federal, state and municipal authorities is crucial to ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens affected by Hurricane Beryl.