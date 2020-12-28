Hurricane Bella, which struck central and eastern France, left about 34,000 homes without electricity, reports REN…

According to meteorologists, the wind speed during the storm was 145 kilometers per hour.

The cyclone left about 34 thousand houses without electricity. To date, only 18,000 households have been able to restore electricity.

At the moment, a slightly weakened storm is heading towards the UK.

Previously, 16 people died in Nicaragua due to floods and landslides caused by Hurricane Iota.