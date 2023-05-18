Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The Emirates team is celebrating the “runners-up” of the First Division for the 2022-2023 season, with its official ascension to the “Professional League”, in a meeting with its guest Knights of Spain, “the second relegated” to the “Second League”, in the match that brings the two teams together on Friday evening, at the “Falcons” stadium. In Ras Al Khaimah, in the start of the “34th and last round” matches of the league.

The beginning of the last round will witness the holding of 4 matches on Friday, in addition to the confrontation with the “Falcons”, who finished second with 68 points, and its guest, the Knights of Spain, “penultimate”, and has 19 points. a point.

Fujairah receives the “eleventh” with 40 points, its sixth Arab guest, and has 48 points, while Baynunah “last” concludes with 15 points the journey of his participation in the first league, before returning to play in the “second”, in the face of his guest, Masfout, the “fourth” with 53 points. And Al-Mantashy won 3-0 in the last round match against Dibba Al-Hisn.

On Saturday evening, all eyes are directed towards the Hamdan Bin Rashid Stadium in Hatta, which is witnessing the official coronation ceremony of the “Hurricane”, the leader with 74 points, and the first to ascend to the Professional League, by winning the league shield against its guest, the “fifteenth” City, with 23 points, and the last survivor of the tournament. The “guillotine” descends to the “second”.

The Hurricane, in its match against its guest City, is chasing to break the record for the number of points for the “League One” champion, registered on behalf of the Khorfakkan and Dibba teams, the champions of the 2007-2008 and 2021-2022 seasons, with a score of 75 points, which is the highest score for 15 consecutive seasons in the First League. , coinciding with the “professional era”.

Hatta has 74 points in his pocket that qualified him to settle the first qualifying card for the professionals, two rounds before the end, before he succeeded in winning the shield since his match against the Knights of Spain 5-1 in the last round, waiting to embrace the shield officially after Saturday’s match against his guest City, which is The second coronation in the “Hurricane” record of the title, after the first season 2015-2016, which witnessed the participation of 9 clubs, to collect 39 points.

And in the rest of the matches at the end of the last round on Saturday evening, Al-Jazira Al-Hamra and Masafi will meet, Al-Taawun, Al-Hamriya, Gulf FC and Al-Rams. The matches will be held on Friday and Saturday, instead of the predetermined Sunday, and all round matches will start at 6:15 pm.

Friday matches

Dibba Al Hisn – Al Dhaid 18:15

Baynunah – Masfout 18:15

UAE – Knights of Spain 18:15

Fujairah – Al Arabi 18:15

Saturday matches

Hatta – City 18:15

Al Jazira Al Hamra – Masafi 18:15

Al-Taawun – Al-Hamriyah 18:15

Gulf FC – Al Rams 18:15

First League Champion Points

2022-2023: Hatta, “74 points”, before the final round

2021-2022: Dibba “75 points”

2020-2021: Arabism «44 points»

2019-2020: Canceled

2018-2019: Khorfakkan «38 points»

2017-2018: Baniyas «52 points»

2016-2017: Ajman «45 points»

2015-2016: Hatta «39 points»

2014-2015: Dibba «50 points»

2013-2014: Ittihad Kalba «59 points»

2012-2013: UAE «59 points»

2011-2012: Ittihad Kalba «43 points»

2010-2011: Ajman «40 points»

2009-2010: Ittihad Kalba «27 points»

2008-2009: Baniyas «70 points»

2007-2008: Khorfakkan «75 points»