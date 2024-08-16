Hurricane Ernesto headed toward Bermuda on Friday as a powerful Category 2 storm that is likely to bring heavy rains early next week, flooding and life-threatening storm surges.

The US National Hurricane Center said Ernesto, which was centered about 250 miles (400 km) southwest of the British island by 1100 GMT, was packing sustained winds of up to 100 mph, making conditions ripe for a dangerous storm surge and flash flooding in Bermuda by Saturday afternoon.

The hurricane is moving north-northeast at 13 mph.

The National Hurricane Center said rain levels in Bermuda, a group of about 181 small islands, could range from 15 to 30 centimeters and up to 38 centimeters in some areas.

Huge, destructive waves are expected to hit the pink sand beaches of Bermuda, an international financial center of about 65,000 people that is a tourist magnet.

Earlier in the week, Ernesto hit Puerto Rico as a tropical storm, dumping heavy rains on the U.S. territory in the Caribbean and cutting power to about half of its 1.5 million residents.

Floodwaters have closed roads, cut off power lines, and damaged or destroyed many properties, according to photos and video clips from Al Jazeera.