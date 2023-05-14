Sunday, May 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hurricane | A giant cyclone hit the coasts of Bangladesh and Myanmar

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 14, 2023
in World Europe
0
Hurricane | A giant cyclone hit the coasts of Bangladesh and Myanmar

Mocha is the region’s strongest tropical cyclone in 15 years.

in Asia powerful giant cyclone Mocha has arrived on the coasts of Bangladesh and Myanmar. According to the news agency AFP, the cyclone from the Indian Ocean reached the coastal areas on Sunday morning Finnish time.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department estimates that the cyclone will cross the coasts and move in a northerly direction during the afternoon.

Mocha is the region’s strongest tropical cyclone in 15 years.

#Hurricane #giant #cyclone #hit #coasts #Bangladesh #Myanmar

See also  Tourism has the best result for August in 6 years, says minister
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
TikTok, the ex mastermind of the app sues: “Chinese propaganda tool”

TikTok, the ex mastermind of the app sues: "Chinese propaganda tool"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result