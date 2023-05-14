Hurricane | A giant cyclone hit the coasts of Bangladesh and Myanmar

Mocha is the region’s strongest tropical cyclone in 15 years.

in Asia powerful giant cyclone Mocha has arrived on the coasts of Bangladesh and Myanmar. According to the news agency AFP, the cyclone from the Indian Ocean reached the coastal areas on Sunday morning Finnish time.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department estimates that the cyclone will cross the coasts and move in a northerly direction during the afternoon.

