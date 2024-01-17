The network is expanding Ewiva's ultra-fast HPC pointsthe ultra-fast charging stations of the joint venture of Enel With this further increase in stations to refill electric cars with energy, the Ewiva network has increased its presence in 7 different Italian regions from North to South.

Ewiva's fast charging network

There are 6 new high-power charging stations activated in Lombardy, for a total of 25 new charging points: the 2 columns activated in Castrezzato (BS) are 300kW, as are the 2 in Ospedaletto Lodigiano (LO) and the 3 in Caponago (MB), while the 2 infrastructures are 150kW of Rovato (BS) and 3 of Gadesco-Pieve Delmona (CR); finally, in Bergamo, a “Standalone” station with a 100kW charging point has been activated. In Liguria, Ewiva has activated a new ultra-fast charging station in Imperia equipped with 2 columns, for a total of 4 charging points, 2 of 150kW and 2 of 300kW; in Emilia Romagna a new 100 kW “Standalone” column was installed in Reggio Emilia, while in Venetoin Campo San Martino (PD), there are 2 new charging infrastructures activated and their power is 150 kW each.

The expansion to Central and Southern Italy

New activations also in central Italy: in Lazio, in Colleferro (RM), in the car park of the Coop commercial area, two columns of 300kW each were activated and inaugurated, while in Orte (VT) e-drivers can count on 2 new 150 kW infrastructures. Both locations are located in carefully selected strategic areas, with multiple services available nearby, and are easily reachable by e-drivers. Always in central Italy, in Abruzzo, Ewiva has activated two new 150 kW columns in Sulmona (AQ). There Sicilyfinally, it saw the activation of two new 300 kW charging infrastructures located along the Siracusa-Catania motorway, in the Serramendola Est service area.