And we all want to refuel in an environmentally conscious way, don’t we?

I don’t know if it’s just me, but since Saturday I haven’t heard much about the climate and climate geeks who stick to all kinds of objects. Just between nose and lips, it would be funny if they glued themselves to a Boeing 747 taking off. In terms of effect, that’s a laugh, don’t you think? But that aside, of course.

Anyway, little post about emissions, rising sea levels, floods in Farawayistan and more of all that. And that’s why our own national government probably thought, let’s put our own money in the bag today.

Refuel in environmentally conscious places

Our right-wing green government has decided to make more money available for hydrogen filling stations. Is that just as nice? Fill up your Toyota Mirai or BMW iX5 at much more than the current 14 gas stations. Sounds like a utopia, doesn’t it?

Well, that’s it for now. Our government will be the first to focus on hydrogen filling stations for trucks. And the associated trucks that are equally environmentally conscious. The Secretary of State who is in charge of this, but whose name no one really knows, is allocating 22 million euros for it.

That doesn’t seem like much, but you have to start somewhere, right?

The chicken or the egg. Who was there before?

There are currently 14 hydrogen filling stations in our country, but you can’t go there with those heavy hydrogen trucks. And because there are too few of those pumping stations, it doesn’t pay to invest in those expensive hydrogen trucks. And because there are few trucks on the road, it is not attractive to open a hydrogen filling station. Indeed. Chicken and egg.

The subsidy is likely to start in early 2024. And let’s hope it works. Because more hydrogen pumping stations are not only good for trucks, but also for passenger cars. And so we all contribute to a cleaner planet with a future, even for Gretha Thunberg. How dare you!

And no one has had to throw a cup of tomato soup over a Mondrian for that.

So you see, with money you solve everything. Hooray for money.

