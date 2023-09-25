The Euro 7 requirements for cars are actually being scrapped.

All car manufacturers nowadays pride themselves on building environmentally friendly cars, so they probably won’t object to stricter emissions standards. Yet: the plans for the very strict Euro 7 standards were not welcomed with open arms by the car manufacturers.

The criticism was mainly that it would cost a lot of money to make cars meet these Euro 7 standards (which makes cars even more expensive), while the environmental benefit is ultimately minimal. The manufacturers argued that this money would be better spent developing EVs.

It was not only the manufacturers, but also various countries (including France and Italy) that protested against Euro 7. Of course, they cannot ignore so much criticism in Brussels.

Fortunately they don’t do that either. An important decision has been made today: EU ministers have agreed to a weakened version of Euro 7. In concrete terms, this means that the requirements for cars and commercial vehicles remain the same as under Euro 6. Only trucks and buses will have to improve their emissions .

Italian Minister Adolfo Urso is very pleased with this decision. According to him, this is especially good news for manufacturers that produce cars on a small scale. He specifically mentions “Ferrari, Lamborghini and Maserati, symbols of ‘Made in Italy’, which produce around 50,000 cars per year.”

Is everything all set and done with this? No, not yet. The European Council, the European Parliament and the European Commission must jointly arrive at a final plan. But at least an important first step has been taken.

Source: Automotive News Europe

Photo: @mickkok, via Autoblog Spots

This article Hooray! EU ministers agree to weakened Euro 7 first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Hurrah #ministers #agree #weakened #Euro