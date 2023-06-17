You want a cheap EV? Citroën will soon have one.

It is a common complaint when a new EV is introduced: we don’t want another expensive crossover, we want a cheap EV. Well, Citroën responds to this request and comes up with a cheap EV. And it will not arrive until 2026, like the Volkswagen ID.2.

Lemon does not currently have a very wide range of EVs. If we don’t count the vans, they actually only have one EV: the ë-C4. The ë-C4 X is also there, but that’s the same car with a slightly longer butt.

However, the French are working on the next model, which will be positioned below the ë-C4. In fact, it will be one of the cheapest EVs. Thierry Koskas, the new chief executive of Citroën, says that this car will cost less than € 25,000.

This is the Citroën ë-C3, which will succeed the current C3. It will not be a crossover for a change, but a hatchback with crossover covers. In fact, that was already the idea with the current generation. That works quite well, because Citroën does good business with this model.

There is already a Citroën ë-C3, but that is a car that is built in India and is also intended for those regions. ‘Our’ ë-C3 will simply roll off the production line in Europe. In terms of range, we can count on about 300 km WLTP. That’s more than the Dacia Spring.

While some manufacturers mainly promise cheap EVs for the future, we don’t have to wait very long in this case. Citroën’s low-cost EV should be unveiled this fall and go into production next year.

The Citroën ë-C3 can then compete nicely with the Renault 5, which is also planned for 2024. The French are therefore too fast for Volkswagen, because the Cupra Raval will not arrive until 2025 and the Volkswagen and Skoda derivative even later.

Through: Automotive News Europe

This article Hooray! Citroën comes with cheap EV appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Hurrah #Citroën #cheap