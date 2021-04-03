The Polish Hubert Hurkacz reached the final of the Masters 1000 in Miami after beating the Russian Andrei Rublev, fourth seed, by 6-3 and 6-4 and will dispute the title to the Italian Jannick Sinner who previously beat the Spanish Roberto Bautista (5-7, 6-4 and 6-4).

The ambition and progression of the 24-year-old player from Wroclaw and currently ranked 37th in the rankings, slowed the momentum of the Russian, the most fit tennis player on the circuit in recent months. Hurkacz took an hour and 27 minutes to get rid of Rublev for the second time, whom he had already beaten in Rome last year on clay.

The Polish tennis player faces the most important challenge of his career. Winner in Delray Beach this year and in Winston Salem two ago, in the only finals he has played in his career, he aspires to the third but most relevant success.

The executioner of the Greek Stafanos Tsitsipas, second seeded, and of Rublev, fourth, now, The title will be played against the young Jannik Sinner who beat the Spanish Roberto Bautista in the other semifinal.