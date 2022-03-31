Daniil Medvedev is not yet going to take over the number 1 position in the world ranking from Novak Djokovic. To pass the Serb, who relieved him a week and a half ago, Medvedev had to reach the semifinals at the masters tournament in Miami. It did not work. The Polish defending champion Hubert Hurkacz was too strong for the first-seeded Russian in the quarterfinals in two sets: 7-6 (7) 6-3.

Medvedev became the global number 1 two months ago after Djokovic had been at the top for two years, but missed participation in the Australian Open due to refusing a corona vaccine. After an early elimination at Indian Wells, Medvedev lost so many points that he had to relinquish his lead.

In Miami he had to make it to the last four. In the three previous matches, Medvedev did not give up a set, but it did not go well against Hurkacz from the start. After a break, the eighth seeded Pole walked to 5-3. Medvedev broke back, but in the tiebreak Hurkacz still won the set.

Hubert Hurkacz. © ANP / EPA



Medvedev couldn’t get over an early break in the second set. The Russian didn’t look top fit either. When trailing 4-3, he asked for a medical time-out. Medvedev seemed dizzy and bothered by the heat.

Hurkacz will meet the winner of the match between Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the semifinals. Norwegian Casper Ruud and Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo face each other in the other semifinal.