The Polish Hubert Hurkacz recovered the initial advantage of the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (2-6, 6-3 and 6-4) to tie the victory in Miami and reach, for the first time in his career, the semi-finals of a Masters 1000.

The 24-year-old tennis player from Wroclaw frustrated the Hellenic, who conceded his fifth loss of the season and was left out of the race for tournament success With expectations widened after the elimination of the first seed, the Russian Daniil Medvedev against the Spanish Roberto Bautista.

The Pole, 37 in the world and who this year added the triumph in Delray Beach to the one he achieved in 2019 in Winston Salem, his only successes so far, he maintained the type despite the overwhelming start of Tsitsipas and the overwhelming balance against in the precedents.

Hurkacz, who needed two hours and 22 minutes to beat the Greek, had lost in four of the five previous games against the Hellenic. The most recent a few weeks ago in Rotterdam. It fell in the most recent. He could only beat him in Montreal in 2019.

In his second participation in Miami, the Polish tennis player will face the winner of the match in the semifinals between the American Sebastian Korda and the Russian Andrei Rublev, fourth seed.

Miami Open ATP draw results.