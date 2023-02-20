Wigs have become one of the most important products in fashion and hairdressing. With wigs, you can experiment with your hair and look completely different.

There are many types of affordable human hair wigs and hair accessories available in the market today. But lately, one of the wigs stealing the spotlight is the headband wig.

If you are someone who wants to experiment with their look and avoid the cumbersome installation process, human hair headband wigs are the solution. They add volume, add length, and are easy to wear.

In this blog, we will uncover all the facts and information about headband wigs to clear any misconceptions you may have. So, without further ado, let’s learn what these headband wigs are.

What are headband wigs?

As the name suggests, so is the actual manufacturing of the product. Human hair extensions are attached to a wide headband that you can easily wear just like a normal headband. The wig is also sometimes paired with three built-in combs: one in the middle and two on the other side for better styling.

You can wear this wig on the back of your head and show your real hair at the hairline. You can cover the lace/headband with a wide scarf, bandana, or hair accessory of your choice.

Types of Headband Wigs

A headband wig mostly depends on two things – one, the length, and second is the pattern and texture.

Brazilian texture is one of the best hair textures in the world because it is shiny and has strong resistance to humidity. You can find headband wigs in the following types.

Straight hair headband wig

Deep Wave Headband Wig

Body Wave Headband Wig

These wigs are made from high quality hair in Harela Hair Extensions. These are 100% remy natural hair extensions that are easy to install and manage. You can get these haircuts in different lengths from 12 inches to 24 inches.

How to wear a headband wig?

Headband wigs are the easiest wigs to wear yourself. You can install them at home without expert guide on wig or help. To wear a headband wig, you just need to follow four steps-

Comb the hair back and put it in small braids or cornrows. Now secure them under the wig cap making sure your wig cap is 1 inch away from your hairline. Place your headband wig on your head and adjust the Velcro according to your head size. Be careful that your strap is properly covering your lace cap. Now brush your baby hair out of the lace cap towards your face to give the impression of natural baby hair growth. You can use a small hair brush to do this. Grab a scarf, bandana, broadcloth or headband to cover your lace to complete the look.

How to style a headband wig?

Wondering how to style a wig? You can style headband wigs like a regular full lace human hair wig. You can style them in braids, buns, ponytails or leave them loose.

If you have headband wigs made of remy hair that are of the best quality, styling them should be no problem. Yes, if you are asking what you can use to cover a strap or headband wig, you can use scarves, bandanas, or wide hair bands that are in fashion these days.

If you wear these accessories with your wig and do any hairstyle you like, it will make you look fashionable and beautiful.