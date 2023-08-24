Joshua Abuaku pulled out all the stops in the last few meters and crossed himself after the best result of his career. In his first World Cup final over 400 meters hurdles, the 27-year-old crossed the finish line in 48.53 seconds, which was enough for eighth place in the gold show of Norway’s superstar Karsten Warholm (46.89).

“I’m not dissatisfied. My personal goal was the final, I made it,” said Abuaku on ZDF: “Hopefully next year at the Olympics it will be a little better.”

Abuaku is one of the few positive surprises in the German team at what has been a solid World Cup so far. 36 years after Harald Schmid, he was once again a German runner in a World Cup final over 400 meters hurdles, the 27-year-old provided the eighth top eight result. But while the athletics Viking Warholm celebrated a wild gold party on Wednesday evening, the DLV aces are still waiting for the first medal after five of nine days of competition. But in the final sprint, the biggest hopefuls get on board.

“It’s not what I had in mind”

“The medal is missing, that’s clear,” said head coach Annett Stein: “But there are still a number of finals to come.” On Thursday, for example, walker Christopher Linke has his second chance over the 35 kilometers in Hungary, and the decathlon begins on Friday with shooting star Leo Neugebauer and European champion Niklas Kaul, and the javelin showdown on Sunday, where European champion Julian Weber can once again hope for gold.

“Everything is possible,” says Neugebauer, who is number one in the world with his 8836 points: “I’m doing my thing.” And Weber says: “I’m currently better than ever and I want a medal in Budapest.”

The German team is still missing a slip up in Hungary, but sprinter Joshua Hartmann caused the first really nasty surprise. The man from Cologne, who only improved the German record to 20.02 seconds in July, dropped out without a hitch. “It’s not what I had planned, I made too many mistakes – looked to the side, started badly,” he said after his 20.51 seconds: “But that’s the sport, things like that happen.”

And while Majtie Kolberg (800 m), Oleg Zernikel, Gillian Ladwig (both Stab) and Kira Wittmann (triple jump) also dropped out in the first round, 800-meter runner Christina Hering moved into the semifinals after 2:00.06 minutes Friday (8:25 p.m./ZDF and Eurosport). And Olivia Gürth is even in the final after her best performance of 9:24.28 minutes (Sunday, 9:10 p.m. / ZDF and Eurosport).