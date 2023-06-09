from the newsroomi

06/08/2023 – 22:44

Hurb, an online travel agency, is facing its most serious crisis in its 12-year history and has started to delay the payment of employees’ salaries and has also postponed the date of remuneration for the 400 employees dismissed last week.

The company informed employees that the change is due to its “current scenario”. In e-mail messages to which the UOL had access, Hurb informs that the employees’ salaries will be divided into two installments: the first, of 32%, was made on Tuesday, 6th, and the remaining amount will be deposited on Monday, 12th. was carried out in full on the fifth working day of the month.

The company had communicated that the salary of those dismissed would be paid yesterday. However, in an email sent at the beginning of the evening of Tuesday, the 6th, it was informed that the payment will occur together with the termination, scheduled for this Friday, the 9th. Hurb for two reasons. First, the surprise regarding the new payment date.

Second, the discomfort caused by sending an email to a list of people without using blind copy. That is, everyone had their personal addresses exposed, which violates the LGPD (General Data Protection Law).

In email messages sent yesterday, the company addressed current and former employees as "padawans," in reference to students preparing to become Jedi Knights in the Star Wars saga, to address postponed deposits.
























