One day after the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) determined the suspension of sales of flexible packages by the travel agency Hurb, the company started a process of dismissal of around 400 employees. The number is equivalent to about 40% of the team, according to company officials. LinkedIn posts mention the dismissal of professionals from different areas, such as designers, programmers and operations managers.

In a note, the company mentions the “readjustment of its staff, in addition to other actions aimed at reducing expenses”. The company also states that “it is promoting changes in all its areas, as part of the company’s restructuring” and regrets the decisions taken.

The flexible mode was one of the company’s main businesses and consisted of the possibility for customers to suggest three possible travel dates for Hurb to select one of them or a close date. The flexibility provided by the modality would allow the company to seek more competitive prices, which would justify the low prices charged for the packages.

However, the increasing number of customers with no response from the company after the limit on sending travel information caused a flood of criticism to appear on social networks and in complaint channels such as Reclame Aqui and Senacon itself.

Senacon’s suspension of flexible package sales was announced on Monday. According to a note released by the agency, the measure was taken to ensure that problems related to sales already made are remedied before new packages are marketed by Hurb.

At the end of April, after increasing criticism, the then CEO, João Mendes, resigned from his position, giving way to Otavio Brissant, hitherto Hurb’s general counsel, who even filed a plan of action with Senacon to solve the problems .

