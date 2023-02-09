Hurb, an online travel platform, is accepting applications for its global internship program in 2023. With the name Hurb Global Summer Program 2023, the program intends to hire foreigners and Brazilians studying abroad to work at the company’s headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro during his summer vacation.

Entries for the Hurb Global Summer Program 2023 are open until February 19 and those approved will work in the areas of Technology, Finance, Customer Experience, Education, Product, Creative, Growth, Labs, New Verticals and Public Relations, while enjoying their vacation in Rio.

This is the second edition of the program, whose objective is to attract young talents from all over the world to work at Hurb House, from June to August. For this, the company assumes the expenses with air tickets and student residence in the city, in addition to offering extensive support during the program, letter of recommendation and possibility of hiring.

Students also have the chance to experience Hurb’s culture and collaborative work practices, being encouraged to immerse themselves in the activities offered at the office – such as jiu-jitsu classes, book club and weekly happy hour -, for integration and networking with all the areas.

Other opportunities in the company

Hurb also offers other job opportunities. There are vacancies in areas such as Technology, Sales, Public Relations and Finance, among others. Opportunities are divided into remote and face-to-face models, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, and can be checked in this link.