A few hours after the release of two teaser videos, Lamborghini has unveiled its new one in all its details Huracan Off-Road Single Work, a one-off in name and in fact that celebrates the 60th anniversary of the house of the Bull while paying homage to the relationship that the company has always shared with colours. The car is in fact inspired by the intense blue of the Sardinian sea and sky and is the result of the mastery of the Ad Personam department, which has developed a crystal effect painting process exclusive.

Praise the color

“Huracan Sterrato was born from the will of challenge what is expected and taken for granted: it’s a super sports car that goes beyond conventions. The one-off Opera Unica takes another step forward and, in perfect Lamborghini style, attracts all eyes and questions its identity as an art form – commented Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Lamborghini – The beauty and colors of Sardinia have always been a source of incredible emotions for us at Lamborghini. This is the perfect opportunity to experience a new paint processfully explore the possibilities of Ad Personam customizations and then present this special Sterrato to customers and guests in the same context that was the source of inspiration for this blue crystal effect”.

Three different blues

As mentioned, great importance on this one-off was given to the theme of color, with the adoption of a particular process manual painting in three colors: in particular, Blu Amnis was used as the first base, on which details were made by hand with a second and a third shade of blue, Blu Grifo and Blu Fedra, in a process that required over 370 hours. The final result is inspired, word of Lamborghini itself, “to the intense blue of the Sardinian sea and to the chromatic richness of the island’s landscapes”.

External and internal

From an aesthetic point of view, this one-of-a-kind Huracan Terracotta is characterized by the matt black finish on the roof, sills, front light housings, fenders and front and rear splitters, as well as the powerful and increased lines of the wheel arch guards which are finished in matt black, and which highlight the 19″ Morus matt black rims. Inside the passenger compartment, the details in visible carbon fiber steal the show, in addition to the sports seats, the door panels and the console upholstered in Blu Delphinus leather, all elements that perfectly match the single-colour Alcantara dashboard made with a special dyeing technique and bi-material steering wheel. For complementary elements, profiles and embroideries, including the Lamborghini logo, a lighter shade was instead chosen, Celeste Phoebe. A final mention deserves a graphic detail of the seat panel lasered in shades of silver, as well as the Start/Stop button cover on the center console which is finished in the same crystal effect as the exterior paint.